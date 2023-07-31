Heat Wave Unrefreshing Water

Residents and tourists enjoy South Beach, Friday, in Miami Beach, Fla. Humans naturally look to water for a chance to refresh, but when water temperatures get too high, some of the appeal is lost.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

MIAMI (AP) — It looks like the singer Pitbull is going to have to add some digits to his ode to Miami’s area code, “305 Anthem.”

That’s because Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys are getting a new area code, “645,” starting next week.

