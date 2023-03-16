Country Bay Music Festival

Lainey Wilson performs during Marty Stuart’s 19th Annual Late Night Jam at the Ryman Auditorium on June 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson will headline the Country Bay Music Festival scheduled for Nov. 11-12 at the historic Miami Marine Stadium in Biscayne Bay.

 AMY HARRIS/INVISION/AP, FILE

MIAMI (AP) — Already considered a hub for Latin, hip hop and electronic music, now Miami is going country.

Tickets for the Country Bay Music Festival went on sale Tuesday. The event is scheduled for Nov. 11-12 at the historic Miami Marine Stadium, just southeast of downtown on Virginia Key in Biscayne Bay.

