Election 2024 Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference June 12, 2023, in Miami. Suarez is running for president in 2024 and filed paperwork Wednesday, June 14, with the Federal Election Commission to make his bid official.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO, FILE

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez filed paperwork Wednesday to launch his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, jumping into the crowded race just a day after GOP front-runner Donald Trump appeared in court on federal charges in Suarez’s city.

The 45-year-old mayor, the only Hispanic candidate in the race, declared his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission. He had teased an announcement, noting that he would be making a “big speech” Thursday at the Reagan Library in California.

Recommended for you