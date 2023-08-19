Election 2024 Suarez Debate

Republican presidential candidate Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa’s 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, July 28, 2023. Suarez has qualified for next week’s Republican presidential debate, he said on Friday, becoming the ninth White House hopeful to meet the fundraising and polling thresholds required to participate in the opening debate of the 2024 campaign.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Friday that he has qualified for next week’s Republican presidential debate, becoming the ninth White House hopeful to meet the fundraising and polling thresholds required to participate in the opening face-off of the 2024 campaign.

Suarez, 45 and the only Hispanic in the field, will be perhaps the least-known Republican on the stage Wednesday in Milwaukee. But with an audience expected of more than 10 million viewers, he said the debate will give him equal footing to contrast his personality against his higher-profile opponents. He argued that he is uniquely positioned to help the Republican Party reach out to Hispanic and younger voters in particular.

