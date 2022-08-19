Florida Police Officer Shot

Police officers and other officials stand outside the Ryder Trauma Center after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase with an armed robbery suspect, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Miami.

 SYDNEY WALSH/MIAMI HERALD via AP

MIAMI (AP) — A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said.

Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in a suspect wanted for an earlier robbery in nearby Broward County, police said. His family had remained by his side at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.

