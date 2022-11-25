Four Dead Oklahoma

A law enforcement officer enters a residence near Lacey, Okla., in Kingfisher County, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, the was the scene of a quadruple homicide. State police in Oklahoma say that four people killed at a marijuana farm were "executed," and that they were Chinese citizens. 

 BILLY HEFTON/THE ENID NEWS & EAGLE via AP

Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida.

The suspect in the weekend killings, Wu Chen, was taken into custody by Miami Beach police and brought to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.

