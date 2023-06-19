Election 2024 Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, center, greets supporters after speaking at the “Time for Choosing” series at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Simi Valley, Calif.

 MICHAEL OWEN BAKER/AP PHOTO, FILE

In a 2024 Republican presidential field full of long-shot candidates, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez may be — on paper anyway — the longest long shot of all.

No sitting mayor has ever been elected U.S. president, a job that historically has been won by governors, vice presidents, senators or Cabinet secretaries. Some former mayors have become commander in chief, but only after serving in higher-profile positions.

