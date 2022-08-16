Boston Police Commissioner

Michael Cox, right, raises his hand as he is sworn in as commissioner of the Boston police department by Mayor Michelle Wu, left, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Boston. Cox, a Boston police veteran, was brutally beaten by fellow officers while chasing a suspect and fought against efforts to cover up his assault.

 STEVEN SENNE/AP PHOTO

BOSTON (AP) — Michael Cox, a Boston police veteran who was brutally beaten by fellow officers while chasing a suspect and fought against efforts to cover up his assault, was sworn in Monday as commissioner of the police department.

After taking the oath during a ceremony at City Hall Plaza, Cox thanked his family and friends who supported him through the incident that he said changed his life forever but does not define him.

