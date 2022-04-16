CLERMONT — A major part of the mission of Michael’s Foundation involves veterans and their families interacting with equines, free for veterans, titled Heroes Connection Day.
It is a monthly program limited to six veterans each session. Members get to work with the horses on property, and learn breathing and other mindfulness exercises, for healthy ways to manage daily stressors and encourage wellbeing.
The most recent event occurred April 9, in which six veterans had the opportunity combining mindfulness and equine assisted learning in an experience intimate, emotionally safe, and one which influenced connection and community building between vets looking for ways to better handle stress.
Drum circle
In addition to the above, another monthly event has been held, a drum circle.
Michael’s Foundation hosted its monthly community drum circle the same weekend; again, a free program for veterans., and designed with the goal in mind to reduce anxiety, tension and stress through the healing sounds of music and rhythm.
The foundation provides drumming and other musical instruments for veteran participants and their families to use during the event.
“I feel calm after this, and I never really feel that calm,” said one veteran (name withheld). “And I love this group of people. I’ll be coming back.”
To learn more/sign up
The next Heroes Connection Day will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on May 21. Please go to the website, www.michaels-foundation.org, to RSVP.
The next drum circle takes place at 11105 Autumn Lane in Clermont on May 7, then on June 5. Visit the website to learn more.
Eileen Daley is the chief operating officer for Michael’s Foundation. She may be reached at Eileen@michaels-foundation.org.