Books - Michelle Obama Tour

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir “Becoming” during her book tour stop in Washington, on Nov. 17, 2018. Obama plans a six-city tour this fall in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Los Angeles.

 JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — A literary honor will now carry the name of a uniquely successful author: the Michelle Obama Award for Memoir.

On Wednesday, Penguin Random House announced the retitling of the prize in its decades-old Creative Writing Awards program, which also includes categories named for Amanda Gorman (poetry) and Maya Angelou (spoken word). Each year, the Obama prize will provide a $10,000 college scholarship to a high school senior in public school, based on an autobiographical English-language composition.

Recommended for you