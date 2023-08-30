The School Board of Highlands County is seeking more than a few coaches for middle and high school sports with 19 positions currently being advertised.
More than half of the openings (13) have an advertisement that has been extended.
While many coaching positions are filled with district employees who receive a pay supplement for their coaching duties, a significant number of positions are filled with individuals who do not work for the district.
Often a parent whose child is participating in a particular team sport will take up the coaching duties while their child is on the team.
District Director of Safety & Security Timothy Leeseburg, who oversees the school athletic directors, said the schools advertise for vacancies on the School Board’s website for coaching and/or teaching positions.
High schools can post openings on the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Member School Classified Ads website.
Schools can also post if they are looking to fill a date with a game, Leeseburg said. “I did see that Jason Dewitt, Sebring High athletic director, has a posting looking for a JV football game.”
Additionally, coaches typically reach out to other teachers/coaches with whom they have coached or taught, or in some cases even played a sport with in high school or college, he said. These personal connections often help fill vacancies.
Some of the vacancies include:
• Boys basketball head coach, Avon Park High, which was advertised starting June 22.
• Girls assistant weightlifting athletic coach.
• Head volleyball coach, Hill-Gustat Middle School.
• Boys tennis coach, Lake Placid High.
• Head girls basketball coach, Avon Park Middle.
• Volleyball coach, Avon Park Middle.
• Boys assistant soccer coach, Lake Placid High.
Avon Park High has six coaching openings that are being advertised on the District’s website.
