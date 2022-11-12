Election 2022 Religious Voters

Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, attends an election night event, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Oaks, Pa. In Pennsylvania, Catholics were slightly more likely to have voted for the Republican loser in the Senate race, Mehmet Oz, but more likely to vote for the Democratic winner in the governor’s race, Josh Shapiro. Oz is Muslim and Shapiro is Jewish.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO, FILE

In the midterm elections, evangelical Christians across the nation reconfirmed their allegiance to conservative candidates and causes, while Catholic voters once again showed how closely divided they are – even on abortion.

On a successful, high-profile ballot measure in the battleground state of Michigan, proposing to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, Catholic voters split about evenly, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 94,000 voters across the country.

Recommended for you