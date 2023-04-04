BARTOW — Just after 6 a.m. Monday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center began receiving 911 calls regarding a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 98 East, between Adams Road and Avon Park Cutoff Road.
The vehicles involved were a tanker truck that was transporting unleaded fuel, and a migrant worker bus owned by Overlook Harvesting in Winter Haven. The bus had 38 people on it, heading to Plant City to pick strawberries.
One person on the bus died at the scene. Nine people on the bus were transported to the following hospitals: Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, a Sebring hospital, Lake Wales Hospital, and Tampa General Hospital.
The tanker driver was transported with less serious injuries to Bartow Regional Medical Center.
According to the investigation so far, the bus was heading westbound and for unknown reasons it crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck the tanker head-on as the tanker was heading eastbound.
Some fuel leaked from the tanker. The rest of the fuel is in the process of being transferred to another tanker, and the roads will remain closed until that is complete.