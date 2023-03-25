TALLAHASSEE — An open-government group is appealing a Leon County circuit judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit that alleged the Florida Department of Transportation and a contractor did not fully comply with public-records requests about controversial state-funded flights of migrants to Massachusetts.
The Florida Center for Government Accountability this week filed a notice of appeal that is an initial step in asking the 1st District Court of Appeal to overturn the January ruling of Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey. The center has contended in the lawsuit that the Department of Transportation and the contractor, Vertol Systems Company, Inc., violated the state’s public-records law by not fully providing requested documents about the September flights of 49 migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard. The flights, engineered by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, have drawn national scrutiny.