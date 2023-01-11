Migrants Florida

Buses carrying Cuban migrants leave from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Key West, Fla. Homeland Security officials said 337 migrants were taken Thursday by Coast Guard cutter from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile trip to Key West for processing.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 273 migrants to Matanzas, Cuba, over the weekend following interdictions off the Florida Keys.

While more than 4,400 migrants from Cuba and Haiti have made their way by boat to the state since August, more than 700 migrants arrived in the Florida Keys over New Year’s weekend, officials said. Many made the dangerous 100-mile (160-kilometer) journey from the communist island across the dangerous Florida Straits on makeshift, motorized rafts.

