Migrant Shooting-Texas

This combination of booking photos provided by the El Paso, Texas, County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 1, 2022, shows brothers Mark Sheppard, left, and Michael Sheppard, who authorities say opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. One migrant is dead, another is wounded and at least seven others are languishing in detention three weeks after the twin brothers allegedly opened fire on them in the Texas desert, claiming they thought they were firing on wild hogs.

 EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via AP, FILE

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — One migrant is dead, another is wounded and at least seven others are languishing in detention three weeks after twin brothers allegedly opened fire on them in the Texas desert, claiming they thought they were firing on wild hogs.

Yet, the accused shooters, 60-year-old brothers Michael and Mark Sheppard, who both worked in local law enforcement, were initially released on half a million dollars bail after being jailed briefly on manslaughter charges.

