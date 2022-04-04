SEBRING — Republican candidate Luis Miguel will be joining the Highlands Tea Party at their meeting Tuesday. Since his last visit, Miguel has switched his target from the Florida senatorial campaign to District 19 of the Florida House of Representatives.
But that appears to be the only change. Miguel remains an America First candidate, saying Florida Legislators who are Republicans in Name Only — or “RINOs” — have held Florida back. He presents his vision as a clear alternative to what he calls “the swamp politics of the Establishment Uniparty.” It is a purview he contends will empower and further the interests of working-class Americans.
“Our state capital of Tallahassee is filled with opportunists who claim to support President Trump and Gov. DeSantis only to betray the America First platform when it counts,” Miguel said.
Like President Trump, Miguel is an outsider candidate. He says he is not beholden to lobbyists or special interests and has pledged to take up the Trump banner and “Keep the Free State of Florida Great.”
As part of his campaign, Miguel has made a “contract with voters,” saying if elected, among other things he would introduce legislation to apprehend and remove illegal aliens in Florida, eliminate all incentives to illegal migration, mandate E-verify, and establish criminal penalties for those who aid and abet illegals. He says he would work to further secure elections, by having a statewide audit and by outlawing fraud-enabling technologies like Dominion and Smartmatic.
Other provisions would be to prevent COVID-type overreach from ever happening again, by taking on Big Pharma, banning requirements of any vaccine for work or school, and prohibiting forced closures of businesses and churches.
Miguel also pledged that he would help lift up the state’s small businesses by eliminating the fees, regulations and taxes stifling their growth, and to make Florida the leader in manufacturing, agriculture, commerce and technological innovation.
The young candidate gave an impressive display at his initial appearance before the Highlands Tea Party last year, with a riveting presentation, then fielding questions ranging from the economy to foreign policy. This time, it will be more statewide issues.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veteran’s Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the meeting to commence at 6 p.m. Additional information may be found at http://www.thehighlandsteaparty.com