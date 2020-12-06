Miles F. Rushlo
Miles Francis Rushlo, 60, of Sebring, Florida passed away Nov. 21, 2020.
He was born in Caro, Michigan. He graduated from Sebring High School in 1978. He was the groundskeeper and mechanic for the Country Club of Sebring.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Stella Rushlo. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Rushlo; two grandchildren, Shaniya and Nevaeh; brothers, Ferris, Donald, Dave, Phillip and Ellis; and sister, Maria (Charles) Frost.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Morris Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at morrisfuneralchapel.com.