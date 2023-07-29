Niger Tensions

With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27.

 FATAHOULAYE HASSANE MIDOU/AP PHOTO

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Various factions of Niger’s military wrangled for power Friday, an analyst and a Western military official said, two days after members of the presidential guard staged a coup, setting off political chaos that could set back the country’s fight against jihadists and increase Russia’s influence in West Africa.

It remained unclear who was in charge, and if efforts at mediation had begun. A delegation from neighboring Nigeria left shortly after arriving, and the president of Benin, nominated as a mediator by a regional body, had not arrived.

