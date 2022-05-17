SEBRING — In the last article, we gave a beginner’s breakdown of what the county’s budget process looks like. This time we will be going over how to understand millage rates and ways the public can participate in the budget process.
So, do you know what a millage rate is? A millage rate is the tax rate used to calculate local property taxes. The millage rate represents the amount per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value (ad valorem). Assigned millage rates are applied to the total taxable value of the property to arrive at the property tax amount.
Property taxes are determined by local governments and paid by property owners and businesses. These taxes are based on a property’s value, which accounts for both the structure and the land on which it sits. Millage rates for individual properties are found on the property tax bill itself.
Annual property taxes are calculated using the property’s tax-assessed value, and the total assigned millage rate.
For example, consider a home with a market value of $200,000 in an area where the tax-assessed value equals 70% of the market value. As a result, the property tax has a basis of $140,000. The home’s total millage rate is 8.55 mills (8.55/1000), which means for every $1,000 assessed value, $8.55 in property taxes is due. Therefore, the property owner owes $1,197 in property taxes: $140,000 x .855% – or $140,000 x .00855.
This is only for the county’s ad valorem tax. Please keep in mind that other assessments are included on the tax bill, such as school board, fire, garbage collection, special improvement districts, etc.
Highlands County’s millage rate has been at 8.55 mills for the last eight fiscal years, including the current fiscal year.
It is important to note that while the millage rate may stay the same, it will depend on an individual’s assessed property valuation whether they have a tax increase or not.
The first budget presentation to the Board of County Commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5. Budget workshops and town hall meetings are scheduled after this date.
Currently, the budget committee will hold a town hall meeting in each of the municipalities, where the public will hear the budget presentation for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. These meetings allow the public to ask questions and participate in the budget process.
Barring any scheduling conflicts, the town halls are tentatively set to happen at the following locations and dates, with all meetings scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. except for Sebring:
• July 5: Sebring – Highlands County Government Center, 600 S. Commerce Ave. This town hall will be held during the board’s regular meeting this day, which starts at 9 a.m.
• July 6: Avon Park – South Florida State College, 600 W. College Drive, in the University Center auditorium
• July 7: Lake Placid – Town Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27
The best way for the public to participate in and influence the budget process at the county level is during the public workshops with commissioners, which are held in the board room.
Right now, the first workshop is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 12. The second workshop is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 19. It is at this workshop that the board will vote to certify the maximum millage rate, which will appear on the trim notice sent by the Property Appraiser to property owners.
The purpose of the vote sets the highest anticipated rate the board could adopt – called the certified rate – once it votes on the actual millage rate in September.
The board is not required to adopt the certified millage rate. It may choose to adopt a lower rate, but the board cannot exceed the certified millage rate as that would result in a large re-mailing expenditure prior to adoption.
The Property Appraiser will mail out trim notices, which will have the certified millage rate (not the actual rate), to property owners in August.
In the next article, we will talk about the final stages of the budget process.