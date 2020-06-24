SEBRING — Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan S. Miller, 37, of Sebring, on eight counts of possession of child porn.
HCSO received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in August 2019 concerning “apparent child pornography,” according to reports.
The tip concerned content that Google had flagged within Gmail. A total of eight files were found to have been uploaded to email addresses belonging to Miller, reports said.
After a nine-month investigation, deputies obtained information from Google, Verizon and TrackFone Wireless that confirmed Miller was the owner of the email addresses and phone number associated with the accounts. A warrant was then issued for Miller’s arrest, reports said.
Miller was charged with eight counts of felony possession of child pornography.