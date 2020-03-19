SEBRING — Florida lawmakers will vote today on a proposed state budget that includes spending $500 million to increase teacher salaries.
The School Board of Highlands County is earmarked to receive $1,945,531 under the teacher-salary plan.
The amount budgeted to increase teacher salaries for other area counties includes: Okeechobee: $1,095,123; Hardee: $807,570 and DeSoto: $790,263.
Highlands Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said Tuesday he was aware of the amount designated for the Highlands District, but the conforming language has not be released, which will tell the districts how to use the money.
“I know the amount, but I don’t know the details on how that is going to be handed out to the teachers,” he said.
The district has about 872 teachers so if the money was split evenly among all the teachers it would be about $2,231 per teacher, but raising starting teacher salaries to $47,500 has been a major part of the boost in funding for teacher pay, he explained.
The Highlands District’s current starting teacher salary is $40,000, Averyt said. “I have done some preliminary work and it doesn’t look like that is going to be enough money to get us to $47,500, but until I get the details I can’t comment on it.”
He believes the money was based just on classroom teachers, so it may not apply to guidance counselors, resource teachers and the many teachers who are not necessarily in the classroom.
The state budget being considered now would take effect for the 2020-21 fiscal year, Averyt noted. There are a lot of issues that have to be resolved.
Included in the revenue is about $551,000 in the new scholarships programs so he has to increase the budget for that, he said. It doesn’t look like the district’s enrollment dropped by 300 students, but it actually did in revenue.
In November Governor Ron DeSantis called for spending an additional $1 billion on teacher raises.
In January in his State of the State address, DeSantis called for $600 million to raise teacher salaries.
“I’m recommending we take the bold step of setting the minimum salary for public school teachers at $47,500,” DeSantis said.