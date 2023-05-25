Foiled Escape Florida

This photo provided by Indian River County Sheriff’s Office shows John Manchec.

 INDIAN RIVER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via AP

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — Authorities say they’ve foiled an elderly businessman’s plan to escape a Florida jail and return to France where he had previously fled in an attempt to avoid child pornography charges.

A tip from outside the jail sparked a two-month investigation of John Manchec, 78, and people he had enlisted in his escape plan, Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said Monday during a news conference.

