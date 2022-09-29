Joe Biden

President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they arrive to speak at an event on health care costs, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington.

 SUSAN WALSH/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time in a decade, Americans will pay less next year on monthly premiums for Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctors’ visits and other outpatient care.

The rare 3% decrease in monthly premiums is likely to be coupled with a historically high cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits — perhaps 9% or 10% — putting hundreds of dollars directly into the pockets of millions of people.

