Education Chronic Absenteeism

Rousmery Negrón stands with her son at home in Springfield, Mass., on Aug. 3. When in-person school resumed after pandemic closures, Negrón and her son both noticed a change: School seemed less welcoming.

 JESSICA HILL/AP PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — When in-person school resumed after pandemic closures, Rousmery Negrón and her 11-year-old son both noticed a change: School seemed less welcoming.

Parents were no longer allowed in the building without appointments, she said, and punishments were more severe. Everyone seemed less tolerant, more angry. Negrón’s son told her he overheard a teacher mocking his learning disabilities, calling him an ugly name.

Recommended for you