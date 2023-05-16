Not many people can say they live near an active military training ground.
Not often can people get permission to visit a military range, which has a lot more relaxed rules than a military base.
That said, people can’t just wander onto or around the Avon Park Air Force Range. They need permission to be there and must stay where they are allowed and out of where they are not.
Cultural Resources Manager/Archeologist Kathy Couturier said the Range differs from a military base: “We don’t have the infrastructure.”
Bases have troops billeted, and a range has a largely civilian staff, Couturier said.
“I say, ‘This is an island.’ It’s a different world here,” Couturier said. “You have to follow the rules, or you can get yourself killed or hurt.”
It’s not just for their safety. It’s for the safety of a dozen endangered and threatened species that call the Range home. It is one of the last places in Florida where people can find certain habitats, like Florida prairie, essential for rare species like the grasshopper sparrow.
Environmental Flight Chief Brett Bonner, who has to make sure military operations don’t harm endangered species, said the large number of new people moving to Heartland Florida in general, and Highlands County in particular, may not understand the vital role the Range plays.
It runs at capacity all the time, Bonner said, with more than 4,700 troops on the range in the last year. Branches of the U.S. military train there, as do agencies like the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and other federal, state and local agencies.
Much of his job, Bonner said, is “deconfliction” and safety.
“If (we’re) open for the weekend, we make sure there are no training conflicts,” Bonner said.
Everyone who buys a recreation permit — and they do need a permit — will also get a briefing on what they can or can’t do while there, and the importance of being out of the way when military training resumes on the weekdays.
“We get them out before Monday,” said Couturier, part of Bonner’s department.
“If they are in the wrong area, they might get banned for a time, or forever,” Bonner said.
Lt. Col. Mike Ryan, Range commander, echoed Bonner’s statement on safety briefings, for everybody, especially military units.
“As commander, safety is my most important task,” Ryan said. “Anyone who comes on the Range is getting a safety briefing.”
When there’s an incident, they then have to make a report to that unit, said Tech Sgt. Tessa Lyde. A lot of units who train at the Range don’t come from Florida, she said. They don’t know the climate of baking humidity, searing sunlight and biting insects.
Not knowing the terrain, they could step in a hole or bump into an unexploded ordnance, from as long ago as World War II, when the Range also housed a military base.
Luckily, Ryan said, there haven’t been any unexploded ordnance incidents on the base in recent years. He heard of one many years ago, in an old U.S. Army training area near Lake June.