TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — House and Senate panels Wednesday backed proposals to exempt minor-league baseball players from Florida’s minimum-wage law. The proposals (HB 917 and SB 624) would incorporate into the state’s minimum-wage law a carve-out for minor-league players in the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. The House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee and the Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee gave approval Wednesday.

House sponsor Brad Yeager, R-New Port Richey, said the change would align Florida’s minimum-wage law with the federal law. Senate sponsor Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, said it would ensure spring training and minor-league baseball remain in Florida. He described play in levels below Major League Baseball as a benefit-filled “extended tryout period.”

