SEBRING — For a time Monday afternoon it was reported that a Sebring elementary student was missing after getting off at the wrong school bus stop, but the child exited the bus at his usual stop and was not missing.
Many were concerned about the student and then relieved to hear he was safe and it was all a misunderstanding.
But, what caused the misunderstanding that a safe child was being reported as missing?
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said Tuesday the child’s family had a misunderstanding about who was picking him up. He was always safe and was where he was supposed to be.
The family member who was supposed to pick him up at the bus stop was a little bit late in getting there (after the bus had dropped him off), Hart said. The family member automatically thought the child got off at the wrong bus stop when they didn’t see him.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office passed along the information it was provided in an effort to help locate the child, who as it turned out was safe all along.
HCSO posted a correction that stated the child got off at the correct stop and was picked up by a family member.
School Board Transportation Director Willie Hills said the student didn’t get off at the wrong stop.
The Transportation Department received notification from Woodlawn Elementary School around 3:45 p.m. about the missing student, he said.
Hills believes the parents or someone related to the parents called the school looking for the child.
The Transportation Department checked its bus/student tracking system, which showed the student exited the bus at the right stop. Also, video from the bus showed the student had walked towards the rear of the bus when he got off.
Hills noted that the Zonar tracking system is not fully operational in the Avon Park area because there have been so many kids coming back to school at different timeframes. They are still in the process implementing more and more students into the system.
With the Innovative Learning Environment (ILE) program ending with the first semester, many students were returning to school and riding a bus so they had to be registered into the tracking system.
“It has been tough this year because of the way the school year ended last year. We didn’t collect a lot of the [bus pass] cards back so we are kind of back in the same beginning phases again of recreating cards and getting kids into the system,” he said.
“But, luckily on this bus yesterday [Monday] this young man did have his card; he did scan on the bus; so we knew exactly where he got off at.”
The system is working well and shows when students get on and off the bus, Hills said.
The Zonar bus tracking system was initially used in a trial run at one school for the last six weeks of the 2018-19 school year and then phased in at all schools during the 2019-20 school year.
Each student bus rider is provided with a unique bus pass/identification card, which is attached with a lanyard to their book bags. The time, date and location of each scan, when getting on and off the bus, is logged and transmitted to a secure database for immediate access by the district.