Jeffrey Epstein

In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, an employee checks a visitor outside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. The Justice Department’s watchdog said Tuesday that “a combination of negligence and misconduct” enabled Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life at a federal jail in New York City.

 MARY ALTAFFER/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein, despite his high profile and a jail suicide attempt two weeks earlier, was left alone in his cell with a surplus of bed linens. Nearly all the surveillance cameras on his unit didn’t record. One worker was on duty for 24 hours straight.

The Justice Department’s watchdog said Tuesday that negligence, misconduct and poor job performance by the federal Bureau of Prisons and workers at the New York City jail enabled Epstein to take his own life in August 2019.

