Counting Heat Deaths

This undated photo provided by Carla Gates shows Gates and her husband, Dallas mail carrier Eugene Gates Jr. On June 20, 2023, Eugene Gates collapsed on a homeowner’s property when he was making deliveries on a suffocating hot day and later died at a hospital.

 COURTESY OF CARLA GATES via AP

PHOENIX (AP) — Postal worker Eugene Gates Jr. was delivering mail in the suffocating Dallas heat this summer when he collapsed in a homeowner’s yard and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Carla Gates said she’s sure heat was a factor in her 66-year-old husband’s death, even though she’s still waiting for the autopsy report. When Eugene Gates died on June 20, the temperature was 98 degrees Fahrenheit (36.6 Celsius) and the heat index, which also considers humidity, had soared over 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius).

Recommended for you