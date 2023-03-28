2023 Miss Avon Park City of Charm

The contestants for the 2023 Miss Avon Park City of Charm pageant, from left: Reagan Richards, Mikayla Bennett, Braci O’Berry, Addi O’Berry, Kendal Lambert, Chloe Shoffner, Madison Tally and Riley Sevigny.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — Eight charming young ladies will be vying for the title of Miss Avon Park City of Charm 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College.

The general admission fee is $10.

