AVON PARK — Eight charming young ladies will be vying for the title of Miss Avon Park City of Charm 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College.
The general admission fee is $10.
Pageant Director Kerri Bryant said the stage will be decorated for the the pageant’s theme, which is “A Royal Night at the Casino.”
The pageant is presented by Heartland Helping Hands, Inc.
The pageant’s contestants are residents of Avon Park in grades nine through 12 enrolled at Avon Park High or a private school or homeschooled.
The contestants are: Mikayla Bennett, Kendal Lambert, Addi O’Berry, Braci O’Berry, Reagan Richards, Riley Sevigny, Chloe Shoffner and Madison Tally.
Bryant said the pageant hadn’t been held for a few years so the reigning queen is from 2019.
Bryant previously ran the pageant from 2006 to 2015 and she was asked to take it back over since it hadn’t been put on.
“It holds a dear place in my heart because I was Miss Avon Park 2000,” she said.
Judging will be based on poise, personality and overall appearance in sponsor speech, casual wear and evening gown.
Interviews were held Sunday and consisted of poise, personality, sense of humor, knowledge of current events in Avon Park as well as the ability to carry on a conversation.
The judges will select Miss Avon Park City of Charm, first runner-up, second runner-up, third runner-up and fourth runner-up.
The contestants will select Miss Congeniality.
Miss Photogenic will be selected by out-of-county judges and is sponsored by Taylor Made Memories.
