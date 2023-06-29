Russia Ukraine War

In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, a police officer and a rescue worker walk in front of a restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

 NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities arrested Wednesday a man they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 10 people, including three children, at a popular pizza restaurant in a city in east Ukraine.

The Tuesday evening attack on Kramatorsk wounded another 61 people, Ukraine’s National Police said, in the latest bombardment of a Ukrainian city — a tactic Russia has used heavily in the 16-month-old war.

Recommended for you