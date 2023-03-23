Russia Ukraine War

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the scene following a drone attack in the town of Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

 UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president posted a video Wednesday showing what he said was a Russian missile slamming into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, after Russia launched launched exploding drones that killed at least four people at a student dormitory near Kyiv before dawn.

Just hours earlier, Japan’s prime minister left the Ukrainian capital following a show of support for the country.

