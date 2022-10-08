Russia Ukraine War

Locals wait to be seen by a volunteers medical Polish team in Pidvysoke village, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

 FRANCISCO SECO/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a missile attack on apartment buildings in a southern Ukrainian city rose to 11 as more Russian missiles and — for the first time — explosive packed drones targeted Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia on Friday.

As the war sparked by Russia’s February invasion of its neighbor ground on, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to human rights organizations in Russia and Ukraine, and an activist jailed in Russian ally Belarus.

Recommended for you