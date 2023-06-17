Russia Ukraine War

From right, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Union of Comoros Azali Assoumani, Senegal’s President Macky Sall, and Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema, bottom, attend a commemoration ceremony at a site of a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine on Friday as part of a delegation of African leaders and senior officials seeking ways to end Kyiv’s 15-month war with Russia.

 EFREM LUKATSKY/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A delegation of leaders and senior officials from Africa arrived in Ukraine seeking ways to end the invaded country’s nearly 16-month war with Russia and to ensure food and fertilizer deliveries to their continent, though an air raid in Kyiv during their Friday trip provided a reminder of the challenges they face.

The delegation including the presidents of South Africa, Senegal, Zambia and the Comoros Islands first went to Bucha, a Kyiv suburb where bodies of civilians lay scattered in the streets last year after Russian troops abandoned a campaign to seize the capital and withdrew from the area.

