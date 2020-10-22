SEBRING — Timothy Land Mitchell, 22, of Sebring, was arrested Monday and charged with sexual assault on a minor and soliciting obscene material from a minor.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office were called out Monday to a suspicious incident involving Mitchell and a 17-year-old victim. The victim told deputies that she had awakened to find Mitchell near her bed and her shorts were pulled down and underwear moved to expose her vagina, according to the reports.
The victim confirmed to deputies that she went to bed with a blanket over her and her shorts pulled up properly. She also told deputies that she normally slept alone and that Mitchell would have to go through multiple closed doors to get to her room. Mitchell told deputies that he normally slept on the couch, reports said.
When the victim confronted Mitchell about the incident he told her that he had been in her room to see a kitten. When she told Mitchell she was calling law enforcement Mitchell left the residence on his bicycle. Deputies caught up with Mitchell on his bicycle and attempted to stop him but he refused. Mitchell then ditched his bicycle and tried to hide near a church but was discovered by an canine deputy and taken into custody, according to reports.
Deputies determined that Mitchell had attempted to sexually assault the victim while she slept but was only interrupted due to her waking up. Deputies also determined that Mitchell had solicited the victim for an image of her vagina knowing that she was not an adult, reports said.
Mitchell was charged with one felony charge of cruelty towards a child without great harm, one felony charge of sexual assault on a person over 12 years of age but under 18, one felony charge of obscene communication to solicit, lure or seduce a child and one felony charge of resisting an officer without violence. He is in the Highlands County Jail on $81,000 bond.