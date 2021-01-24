SEBRING — A new name for U.S. 27 in the Sunshine State? That is what a Florida State Representative is proposing.
That person the Legislator hopes to honor does have a residence in Florida in Palm Beach County by the name of Mar-a-Lago and served our country as the 45th president.
Yes, quite a few people were likely surprised or shocked that someone would propose naming a major highway after Donald Trump.
Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini wants to rename a nearly 500-mile stretch of the highway in the Sunshine State in honor of Trump.
Sabatini, a Republican, announced he intends to file an amendment that would change the name of U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
Jack Gates is a disabled Marine Corps veteran who lives in Sebring near U.S. 27 and Sebring Drive.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Gates said. “I wish he was recognized more than that.”
Gates considers U.S. 27 one of the most dangerous roads in the state, especially the intersection close to where he lives.
“If the highway is named after him, I would like to see improvements done to the highway to reflect the quality of the man,” he said.
James King of Sebring was surprised to hear of the Trump name change proposal for the highway.
“He always wanted to make a name for himself,” King said of Trump. “Now he is a one-term president. He has been impeached twice. He is making all kinds of firsts.
“They should name a sewer plant after him.”
Jeff Dressel of Avon Park said, “Absolutely not!
“I know I am a minority, in this county, but absolutely not. That would be a terrible thing to do.”
The highway shouldn’t be named after a one-term president that has been impeached, Dressel said. Let him start another reality show.
“Let’s get this country back to healing,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube said via email, “I wholeheartedly support Rep. Sabatini’s proposal to rename U.S. 27 as the ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway.
“During his time in office, President Trump was a consistent warrior for Florida’s values and priorities — from protecting our seniors, supporting our agricultural industry, fighting for our water quality, and banning offshore drilling, President Trump delivered our state unprecedented accomplishments that we will enjoy for years to come. This highway is a great way to recognize these achievements and welcome President Trump back to Florida.”
Michelle Backus, voting precinct captain for Highlands County Precinct 5, said she saw it on social media, online news sources, Rep. Sabatini’s House page, in the Florida House of Representatives agenda.
“That’s garbage,” Backus said. “That particular politician has not done anything directly to benefit Florida or Floridians, that I can recall.”
Sabatini stated on his Facebook page, “This great highway runs through the heartland of Florida in the State that President Trump calls home. Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History.”
The 481-mile north-to-south highway runs from the state’s capital of Tallahassee and down the heart of the state to South Florida.
Sabatini chose U.S. 27 for the Trump designation because it runs through his home district.
In Florida, the roadway is already named the Claude Pepper Memorial Highway in honor of the longtime Democratic lawmaker who served in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate for more than five decades.
Pepper died in 1989, so he would likely be unknown to most outside the state and also unknown to younger generations of Floridians.
In his reelection bid on Facebook Sabatini states, “help elect a conservative fighter for freedom in 2022—I’ll never shy away from being an unapologetic, pro-liberty, pro-Trump, conservative voice!”
Sabatini, who is an officer in the Florida Army National Guard, represents District 32, which includes part of Lake County. He lives in Howey-in-the-Hills.
Sabatini provided his phone number to contact him to show your support for the renaming: 352-989-9100
While Sabatini’s bid to rename U.S. 27 for Trump will likely have both strong support and opposition, his bill to eliminate red light cameras would likely find broad support among motorists.
“Thank you National Motorists Association for supporting my bill to eliminate red light cameras — one of the biggest taxpayer fraud schemes in American history,” he stated on his Facebook page.
Sabatini added that his research shows that the state’s Department of Transportation cannot prove red light cameras make intersections safer.