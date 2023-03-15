VENUS — Buried underground in the fields of Florida ranchlands lies a tricky environmental issue: legacy soil phosphorous. Phosphorous became a commonly used fertilizer in the 1950’s. It was used to grow high-protein clover fields and Bahia grass, a subtropical grass that grows well in heat and can handle wet and dry conditions, as forage for cattle.

It was not until the 1980’s that farmers and scientists realized that phosphorous fertilizer could harm water quality, and reduced phosphorus applications were recommended. At Archbold’s Buck Island Ranch, very little to no phosphorous fertilizer has been added to the soil since 1986, yet phosphorous remains in the soil, thus considered legacy soil phosphorous.

