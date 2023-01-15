SEBRING — The Highlands County Citizens with Voices have been approved to hold their annual “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade” on Monday, Jan. 16 from noon until approximately 1 p.m. There will be several local road closures associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area.
On Monday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. East Center Avenue will be closed from South Orange Street to Pine Street for Staging.
At 11:45 a.m. Circle Park Drive will be closed; South Commerce Avenue will be closed at Circle Park Drive; South Ridgewood Drive will be closed at Circle Park Drive; West Center Avenue will be closed at Circle Park Drive; North Commerce Avenue will be closed at Circle Park Drive; North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Circle Park Drive to North Pine Street; North Pine Street will be closed from North Ridgewood Drive to Lemon Avenue; Lemon Avenue will be closed from North Pine Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed from Lemon Avenue to Walker Avenue; Washington Avenue will be closed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Harris Street; Harris Street will be closed from Washington Avenue to Walker Avenue; and Walker Avenue will be closed from Harris Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
At 1 p.m. East Center Avenue will be reopened; Circle Park Drive will be reopened; South Commerce Avenue will be reopened; South Ridgewood Drive will be reopened; West Center Avenue will be reopened; North Commerce Avenue will be reopened; North Ridgewood Drive will be reopened; North Pine Street will be reopened; Lemon Avenue will be reopened; and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be reopened.
At 5:30 p.m. Washington Avenue will be reopened; Harris Street will be reopened; and Walker Avenue will be reopened.
A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) will be able to circumvent the event area.
The parade will begin on East Center Avenue at the intersection of South Pine Street. East Center Avenue will be followed to Circle Park Drive where parade participants will turn left following Circle Park Drive to North Ridgewood Drive. Parade participants will turn left onto North Ridgewood Drive and follow it to North Pine Street where they will turn right. North Pine Street will be followed to Lemon Avenue where parade participants will turn left following Lemon Avenue across the Sebring Parkway to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Once at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard the parade will turn left and continue to the vacant lot between Washington and Walker Avenues, ending the parade.
Included with this notice, you’ll find a map outlining both the road closures and the northbound and southbound detours. All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or 863-471-5108.