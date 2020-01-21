AVON PARK — The power of one to make a difference and the importance of advancing with the right educational coursework were among the themes of the speakers at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Prayer Breakfast.
The prayer breakfast, presented by the Highlands County NAACP, was held Monday in the Grogan Center at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park.
Master of Ceremonies Rev. Derrien A. Bonney asked those gathered what if Martin Luther King Jr. said, when the cause was presented, “no, I am too busy,” or didn’t stand up when he did. “Would we be here in this fashion today?
“All it takes is one person standing up for what is right and doing it in the right way and it can make a difference. So I am going to charge everyone in the room — make sure you understand the power of ‘one’ as we make Martin’s dream a reality.”
Bonney said, “In our society, in our nation, in our state, in our communities, we need to come together and become as one. Everybody brings something different to the table. Everybody has different skills and abilities that can make us better.
“We thank God that the vision of the NAACP is still resonating right here in Highlands County. Throughout history the NAACP has stood for social justice causes that now we realize are not limited to one particular race, creed or color that all of us can have a better life because of the positive strides that we make when we work together
“Together we can get more accomplished than we can on an individual basis. Around the room today, we have community leaders, we have civic leaders, we have political leaders and we also have folks with a common touch and we have gathered together during this prayer breakfast to say thank you to one another as we strive to build and strengthen our community.”
The Pathfinders (youth choir) of the Ridge Area Seventh-Day Adventist Church performed excellent renditions of “It’s Going to Rain” and “Hallelujah Chorus.”
Keynote speaker Ridge Area Seventh-Day Adventist Church Pastor Norman G. Knight stressed the importance of a good education.
“In the United States today, no student should go without the higher education of their choice because they lack the funds,” he said.
He provided a handout that went to each table with the coursework that students should take if they wanted to go to college.
Algebra is a gateway course to college, which they should take in eighth or ninth grade, Knight said. By taking general math, a student is eliminating themselves from other courses that they could take.
“It is not a guessing game,” he said. “If you take these courses, do well in these courses, a student will be prepared to enter the college or university of their choice.”
Knight noted that after high school he didn’t go to college, but went to work. After three years, he decided to go to college.
“Because I took these courses, because I had a B average, I was able to go to college with a scholarship to go,” he said. “That is the position we want our young people in.
“Let us not deny our children an education, but encourage them every step of the way.”