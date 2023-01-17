AVON PARK — “This is Power,” with a focus on education, was the theme of the Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast presented by the Highlands County NAACP.
The annual event was held Monday morning in the Grogan Center at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Avon Park
In welcoming the attendees, Cynthia Gilbert Barrett said those who are in the room are there because they care. “Dr. King’s dream should be realized everyday and embraced and lifted up and be within our community.”
Pastor Leroy Taylor II, of The Hope Center, who offered the invocation, said, “As we pray, let us remember what Martin Luther King has done for this nation.
“As we look around and see the different colors, different backgrounds, different people who represent a variety of people, we can appreciate the vision, we can appreciate God’s anointing on the Dream that was set before us,” he said.
Barrett asked those in attendance to take a look around the room. “One of the quotes from Dr. King states, ‘We may all have come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now.’”
She said, “We came from different places, but we are sharing a common ground.”
“Where there is unity, there is — ‘Strength,’” the audience stated in finishing the quote.
Kaitlyn Jones sang the hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The Ridge Area Seventh-Day Adventist Youth Choir performed two songs: one featuring a soloist who performed the Mahalia Jackson hymn, “How I Got Over,” and the choir sang the Christmas song, “Pretty Little Baby Child.”
Timika School sang the hymn “The Old Rugged Cross.”
Barrett explained the Negro Spirituals are instrumental in the culture of America. She said, “It is not Black history, it is American history because without the work and sweat of our ancestors a lot of those present wouldn’t be sitting there.”
The spirituals still live on. “I don’t know about you, but they still get me through some hard times,” she said.
Timika Scott then sang “Amazing Grace” and a spiritual.
Keynote speaker Rasheena Morris-James spoke of her determination to succeed in her schooling despite having testing anxiety. She shared the role that some educators played in encouraging her to pursue her educational and career goals.
She is a family nurse practitioner and a professor in the nursing program at South Florida State College.
The Power Award was bestowed to three educators who had a significant impact in helping and guiding students — Suzie Johnson, Felicia Dozier and Cynthia Barrett.