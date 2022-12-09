Brandon, Fla. – FEMA and the State of Florida are operating a mobile disaster recovery center in Hardee County to assist Hurricane Ian survivors. The center is at Pioneer Park, 2828 Pioneer Blvd. in Zolfo Springs, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 14, including Sunday.
Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.