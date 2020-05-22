SEBRING — Celebrating the end of the school year and the Class of 2020, Mobile Music & More is throwing a Virtual Bash from 8-11 p.m. Saturday.
The All Tri-County (Highlands, Hardee, Polk) Teen End of the Year Bash, presented by Mobile Music & More, aims to deliver the music, good times and giveaways via Facebook Live, YouTube and their new website — www.mobilemusicandmore.org.
DJ Jeremy Daugherty said they have sponsors supporting the effort for the kids and there should be a really good turnout with a chance to win gift cards.
Students will log on and then “like it and share it” and enter the name of their school and their grade with separate opportunities for seniors and the underclassmen to win, he said.
The last two virtual music events went really well, Daugherty said.
Baker Septic has donated more than $300 in gift cards and cash, McPhail’s Auto is a sponsor and CrossFit Sebring is once again donating its location for the End of the Year Bash, he said.
They will be setting up early Saturday morning at CrossFit Sebring, which will include some audio/visual experts led by Mike Flowers along with a couple of others coming in from Tampa to help put it all together.
“These guys were furloughed two months ago. I pitched the idea to them and they weren’t doing anything and they are giving back to the tri-county community and Highlands County,” Daugherty said.
“At times like this you have got to put your foot forward and make something happen for people,” he said. “That’s the best feeling about it. We have done it twice already with seniors and underclassmen winning a prize.
“Some people don’t get to win anything and when they win they are ecstatic and they are happy and have a smile from ear to ear.”