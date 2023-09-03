Woodhaven Estates

The owner of Woodhaven Estates doesn’t not want the mobile home park to be annexed into the City of Sebring.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

A owner of a mobile home park, who sued the City of Sebring over utility service, does not want the property to be annexed into the City.

Dennis Mosley, the president of the company that owns Woodhaven Estates mobile home park on Brunns Road, would like the City Council to agree not to annex Woodhaven in the future, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

