A owner of a mobile home park, who sued the City of Sebring over utility service, does not want the property to be annexed into the City.
Dennis Mosley, the president of the company that owns Woodhaven Estates mobile home park on Brunns Road, would like the City Council to agree not to annex Woodhaven in the future, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The residents of Woodhaven receive water and sewer service from the City.
In 2019 and 2020, the City Council passed ordinances requiring an owner of real property establishing a new water service account with the City to sign a document agreeing to annex into the City in the future.
Moseley’s company and the owners of another mobile home park sued the City a few years ago to invalidate the ordinance and sought money damages from the City, the agenda notes. The lawsuit ended recently with the court ruling in favor of the City.
Sebring Village, 890 Village Drive, off Schumacher Road and Kevin Smith, a new Sebring Village homeowner at the time, were part of the lawsuit against the City of Sebring that was filed in December 2019.
Mosley said he came to the area in 1985 to complete the Woodhaven development and years ago the utility providers were bought out by the City of Sebring.
“Now the City is telling me I need to sign an article of convenance that states at a time of their choosing the property can be annexed into the City,” he said.
Now if someone sells their residence in the mobile park, the City won’t turn the water on for the purchaser because the mobile home park owner is considered not in compliance with the ordinance approved in 2019 and 2020.
Mosley has been keeping the costs down at Woodhaven by hauling the garbage himself. If annexed, along with the added cost of the City’s garbage service, the large City trucks would damage the roads in the park, he said.
The City property taxes will cost him around $100,000, he said. The monthly lot rental is $405 while comparable parks charge $600-1,200.
“It took my wife and I almost 30 years to get that place to get a profit. We were both working side jobs to pay our bills,” Mosley said. “I am able to pass that savings on to my residents. That is how I am $200 cheaper than anybody else in the County.
Mosley said he is not the typical owner of a place like this, he digs dirt, lays sod and can install infrastructure like water, sewer and electric, which is what he grew up doing.
“If this goes through, the government will be making more money off of this property than I do,” he said. “I am there every day.”