A 376-unit mobile home park off Sparta Road is in the preplanning stages with the developer seeking the Sebring City Council’s conceptual approval before proceeding with the development.
The agenda for Council’s Tuesday meeting states that Jeff Kennedy and Dana Riddell, on behalf of Atlas Partners LLC, will be presenting plans for the “Atlas Pointe Mobile Home Park” before embarking on the required planning and zoning and public hearing process.
The proposed mobile home development would be located on four parcels, totaling about 63 acres, bounded by Sudan Mission Road, Holmes Road, Camp Sparta Road and Hawks Landing. They are requesting both Future Land Use and Zoning changes, the agenda notes.
Central Florida Regional Planning Council notes that the properties to the southeast, south and southwest are in unincorporated Highlands County and include Public/Quasi-Public and Institutional Land Use Future Land Use and Campground 2 zoning. The existing uses include Camp Sparta and the lake (Huckleberry Lake).
The property for the mobile home park has direct access to Sudan Mission Road on the northside of the property and about 25 feet of frontage against the dead end of the Holmes Road right of way on the eastern side of the property, according to the Planning Council.
The concept plan includes an entrance on Sudan Mission Road and on Holmes Road.
A traffic study would need to be completed to determine potential impacts to Sudan Mission Road, Holmes Road and the surrounding road network. Coordination with the county will be required, the Planning Council noted.