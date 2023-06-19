Atlas Pointe Mobile Home Park proposed

An image from a proposed mobile home park off Sparta Road, Sebring.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A 376-unit mobile home park off Sparta Road is in the preplanning stages with the developer seeking the Sebring City Council’s conceptual approval before proceeding with the development.

The agenda for Council’s Tuesday meeting states that Jeff Kennedy and Dana Riddell, on behalf of Atlas Partners LLC, will be presenting plans for the “Atlas Pointe Mobile Home Park” before embarking on the required planning and zoning and public hearing process.

