SEBRING — A water service dispute, which prompted a lawsuit against the City of Sebring in 2019, continues with proceedings in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County.
In December 2019, two mobile home parks and a property owner filed a temporary injunction seeking to prohibit the City of Sebring from terminating or refusing to supply utility services based on (at that time) a recently approved city ordinance.
The temporary injunction was sought by Sebring Village, 890 Village Drive, off Schumacher Road; Woodhaven Estates, 2103 Fiesta Way, off Brunns Road and Kevin Smith, who at the time was a new Sebring Village property owner.
The motion for the temporary injunction stated that on Sept. 19, 2019 the City of Sebring enacted Ordinance No. 1445 requiring property owners to consent to annexation as a condition of providing water and sewer services to new residents/tenants. The ordinance violates the city’s long-established duty to serve as a public utility, the motion states.
In December 2019, then Assistant City Administrator Bob Hoffman said the city council always had a policy that any time water or sewer service is extended beyond the city limits, the recipient of the water and sewer service would agree to be annexed into the city when and if their property become contiguous to the city limits.
Temporary measures were put in place to keep the water flowing, but the litigation continues.
An amended complaint from the mobile home parks noted that Sebring Village was developed in approximately 1985.
On March 18, 1986 one of the owners of Sebring Village executed a declaration of covenant with the Sebring Utilities Commission agreeing to annex Sebring Village when the community became contiguous to the city limits, according to the amended complaint.
In February 2020, City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the park owners didn’t want to sign a declaration of covenant, but to get water service now for new customers, they both signed a declaration of covenant, which have been placed in escrow pending the final judgment on the court case.
The lawsuit was dormant for months starting after April 6, 2020, but court activity resumed on Feb. 19, 2021.
On June 7, Judge David Ward issued an order granting, in part, and denying in part, the defendant’s (City of Sebring) motion to compel discovery.
Discovery is the formal process of exchanging information between the parties about the witnesses and evidence they’ll present at trial.
On June 25, Sebring Village and Woodhaven Estates submitted supplemental responses to the City of Sebring’s first request to produce.
The mobile home parks are being represented by the Sarasota law firm, Lutz, Bobo & Telfair, P.A.
City Attorney Bob Swaine is representing Sebring.