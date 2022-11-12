SEBRING — VFW-MOC of Sebring Grand Commander John E. Vawter Sr. attended the 87th annual Supreme Tomb Trek at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia as representative of Florida. Vawter placed a wreath representing the state of Florida and a wreath representing VFW Post 10141 (Bradenton) and as commander of Military Order of the Cootie (MOC) P.T. 17 in Bradenton.

The three-day memorial event was attended by all 50 states and all active MOC pup tents in Florida. The memorial weekend was attended by 147 Cooties.

Recommended for you