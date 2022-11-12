SEBRING — VFW-MOC of Sebring Grand Commander John E. Vawter Sr. attended the 87th annual Supreme Tomb Trek at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia as representative of Florida. Vawter placed a wreath representing the state of Florida and a wreath representing VFW Post 10141 (Bradenton) and as commander of Military Order of the Cootie (MOC) P.T. 17 in Bradenton.
The three-day memorial event was attended by all 50 states and all active MOC pup tents in Florida. The memorial weekend was attended by 147 Cooties.
Founded in New York City on Sept. 17, 1920, The Military Order of the Cootie of the United States is a non-profit veterans service organization known as “The Honor Degree of the VFW.” Members are comprised of the officers and leadership of the VFW. Membership in the MOC is recognition of outstanding service to the VFW and its programs.
On Oct. 24, 1921, Sergeant Edward Younger, of Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 50th Infantry, American Forces in Germany, selected the first Unknown Soldier. Younger selected the Unknown by placing white roses on one of the caskets. Younger later became a member of The Military Order of the Cootie of the United States, Pup Tent 1 in Washington, DC. Younger went to Congress and asked if his organization could lay a memorial wreath at the tomb of the soldier he had selected prior to Veterans Day.
The Tomb is decorated with three wreaths on each side panel (north and south). The front, or east side, is adorned with three figures representing Peace, Victory and Valor. The back panel (west) features the inscription: “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.”