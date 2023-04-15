Moldova Oligarch Fraud

A woman slaps a cardboard cutout of Moldova’s pro-western President Maia Sandu, with writing reading “Enemy of the Moldovan People”, during a protest initiated by the populist Shor Party, in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Shor, a fugitive Moldovan oligarch and opposition leader has been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in jail for his alleged role in a one-billion-dollar bank fraud case, Moldova’s President said. The Court of Appeal in the capital, Chisinau, sentenced Ilan Shor, who leads the populist Russia-friendly Shor Party, on charges of fraud and money laundering on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

 VADIM GHIRDA/AP PHOTO, FILE

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — A fugitive Moldovan oligarch and opposition party leader was sentenced in absentia Thursday to 15 years in jail for his role in a one-billion-dollar bank theft case.

Ilan Shor, who leads the populist Russia-friendly Shor Party, was convicted of fraud and money laundering in the case of $1 billion that went missing from Moldovan banks in 2014.

