In his continuing attempt to have his murder charge dropped, Miguel Molina-Etchechury has filed a motion from jail.
The motion follows his attempts to convince a judge in court that his speedy trial rights were violated.
The handwritten motion, filed June 6, also argues that his speedy trial rights were violated.
His motion cites his Interstate Agreement on Detainers, which provides for the temporary transfer of prisoners who are wanted by other states for trial on criminal charges. Molina-Etchechury argues that by law, he was supposed to be tried in Highlands County within 180 days after Texas had finished convicting him on methamphetamine trafficking.
County prosecutors charged him with the murder of Jonathan Diaz in December 2018.
The IADA – the agreement to transport Molina-Etchechury to Florida – was dated July 1, 2022 and Molina-Etchechury was brought to Highlands County on Feb. 21, 2023, “51 days after the 180-day time period had already expired,” his motion reads.
Molina-Etchechury’s lawyer, Amanda Peterson, waived his speedy trial April 24, which does not necessarily make his argument moot, because he can argue his contention in the future. However, Molina-Etchechury on May 17 refused in court to waive his speedy trial rights.
He then filed his handwritten motion.
Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz said Molina-Etchechury’s handwritten – or pro se – motion is moot because motion’s have to be filed by a lawyer.
“The case law on this issue is that any motion filed by the defendant on his own accord while represented by an attorney is a nullity,” Kromholz said. “Therefore there is nothing for me to reply to.”
Molina-Etchechury was convicted in Texas on methamphetamine trafficking charges and sentenced to 11 years in jail in March 2022; the Highlands County murder warrant was delivered after the trial ended. Molina-Etchechury was extradited from Texas to a federal prison in Florida, then transferred to Highlands County Jail and booked on Feb. 23, 2023, court records show.