OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Michelle Pepin, Lisa Bolton and Andrea Nadeau-Jones are united in a common cause: to show Marion County that fentanyl kills and destroys lives and families.

Each woman has lost a child to fentanyl. Pepin’s son and Bolton’s daughter died when they were 26. Nadeau-Jones’ daughter was 36 and a mother to two children.

